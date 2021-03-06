‘Farmers’ demand their rights, government commits atrocities’: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president and Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the union government over the ongoing protest by farmers. Rahul Gandhi accused that the union government had laid nails at Delhi borders to block those people whose sons risk their lives at the country’s borders.

Also Read: Union Minister mocks Priyanka Gandhi for plucking tea leaves in off-season

“Whose sons risk their lives on the country’s borders, for them nails have been laid at the borders of Delhi. Annadaatas demand their rights, government commits atrocities”, Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Farmers have been protesting against the three newly passed farm laws – Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.