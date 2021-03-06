From Butter Chicken to Saag Paneer; ‘Yummy Indian delicacies’ by American chef for his son-in-law !!!

American chef Rick Bayless trended on social media after he posted pictures of the delicious meals that he prepared for his Indian son-in-law. From Butter Chicken to Saag Paneer, Rick Bayless, who owns a restaurant cooked a delicious spread and shared images on Twitter. For Kevin Sullivan, Rick made Parathas, Chana Masala, and Devil’s Food Cake with Salted Cashew Buttercream apart from Butter Chicken and Saag Paneer. All the dishes seemed absolutely yummy, as you can notice in the post.

Happy birthday to my favorite son-in-law, Kevin Sullivan. You are the best!Hope you enjoyed all the Indian food I made last night (butter chicken, paratha, saag paneer, channa masala) & the Devil’s Food Cake w Salted Cashew Buttercream. Can’t wait til little Charlie can partake! pic.twitter.com/D63RAjuMaO — Rick Bayless (@Rick_Bayless) March 2, 2021

Rick Bayless’s post has gone viral on social media and obtained several likes. Desi Twitter is more than fascinated and posted in the comments section.