India’s Sumit Nagal suffers three-set defeat in Argentina Open; best performance on ATP tour

India’s Sumit Nagal suffers a three-set defeat in the men’s singles quarter-final. He ran world number 46 Albert Ramos-Vinolas close before exiting the ATP Argentina Open. His hitting kept Nagal in the match despite trailing 2-5 in the decider. Later errors at key moments spelled his ouster, losing 6-4 2-6 5-7 in the quarter-final contest. The contest lasted for two hours and 26 minutes.

The match is said to be Nagal’s best performance on the ATP tour after entering the event as a Qualifier. Nagal’s trademark inside-out forehand was at work as he put the Spaniard under the pump. Had it not been for some marginal errors from Nagal and luck that favoured Ramos-Vinolas, the result would have been just the opposite.

‘I always felt that. I have had lot of close matches with top-60 players recently. So I am there and I am glad I am playing at a higher level,’ Nagal told. Nagal said the performance has strengthened his belief that he can compete at this level.

‘I thought that was the right thing to do.’ ‘I still need to improve a lot and be able to keep hitting those with less errors. I am building it (fitness) back as it is different to practice. Mental stress also affects your body a lot,’ he said when asked about the powerful shots that he kept producing in the marathon match. He further said that he want to keep competing and be well. Nagal earned USD 9240 as prize money for his effort.