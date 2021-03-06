Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh lashes out at BJP; Terms Dalal’s remarks ‘disgraceful’

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh slammed at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership for terming the protesting farmers as anti-nationals. He also made statements targeting Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal saying that he should be ‘hung upside down’ for his remarks that those who died at the Delhi borders during the ongoing agitation would have died anyway at home too.

Amarinder told that farmers of Punjab are not anti-nationals but “are as patriotic and nationalistic as those who gave their lives for the country in Galwan valley last year to protect India’s integrity and sovereignty”. CM also called Dalal’s remarks “disgraceful”.

“This is absurd. This is the agriculture minister. The duty of the agriculture minister is to speak of farmers’ welfare and their well-being and not undermine their hard work and sacrifice. I feel farmers should hang him upside down” Amarinder said. Capt further demanded an apology from Dalal for his “insensitive conduct”. Amarinder also urged the Centre to “ensure that this defamation campaign against farmers is immediately ended”.

Dalal’s response to a media query on over 200 farmers’ deaths was, “Had they been at their homes, they would have died there also. Out of one to two lakh, don’t 200 people die in six months?” Later it became controversial to which he said that his statement was distorted in social media. He also rendered his apology if it did hurt someone.