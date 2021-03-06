Rajasthan Honour Killing; disciplinary action against officers for negligence

Dausa circle officer Deepak Kumar said that the father of an 18-year-old girl, who strangled her to death for eloping with a man, was taken into custody. Eight others, including her mother and sister-in-law are sent to judicial custody for kidnapping. Two police officials have also been sent to the police lines seeking an explanation for negligence.

After the abduction and murder of 18-year-old Pinki Saini, the Dausa police said that they weren’t informed about the Rajasthan High Court’s order of providing protection to Pinki and Roshan Mahawar, the Dalit man with whom she was in a live-in relationship. But the claim by police officials was denied by two public prosecutors involved with the case and said that they police officers were intimated about High Court order the day it was passed. Hawa Singh Ghumariya, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Jaipur also said that the Dausa police had been informed about the order.

Ghumariya also added that the investigation of three cases; one lodged by the father of Pinki after she had eloped with Roshan, an FIR lodged by the family of Roshan after Pinki’s family members abducted her and the third against Pinki’s father for murdering her will be conducted by the additional SP Dausa.