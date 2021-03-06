Sachin and Sehwag turns back the clock as India legends secure a thumping win

The Road Safety World Series 2021 got underway on Friday with India Legends securing a thumping 10-wicket win over their Bangladesh counterpart in Match 5 at Raipur. Veterans Sachin Tendulkar and Virendar Sehwag turned back the clock as India legends secured a thumping win over the Bangladesh legends.Virender Sehwag’s and Sachin Tendulkar’s unbroken opening blitzkrieg helped chase down the minimal target of 110 with over 59 balls to spare.

Sehwag was the aggresive of the pair,with 80 coming off just 35 balls with 10 boundaries and 5 maximums while Tendulkar played the second fiddle with 33 off 26 balls with five boundaries as India attained the target in just 10.1 overs to finish at the top spot in the table.

Bangladesh Legends’ batted first after winning the toss .They got bowled out for 109 in just19.4 overs. Pragyan Ojha, Yuvraj Singh and Vinay Kumar grabbed two wickets each Gony and Yusuf Pathan got 1 each.Opener Nazimuddin top-scored for the Bangladesh visitors with a gritty 49 off 33 balls .Javed Omar and Rain Saleh were the only other batsmen to reach double figures.They both scoring 12 runs each and the rest of the team members found it difficult to read the wily Indian bowlers.

India Legends is at the top of the table with their second successive victory in as many games. The first edition of the series was canceled after four games on March 11 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The venue for all the matches of the Road Safety World Series in 2021 will be The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.Fans were jubilant seeing Sachin Tendulkar and Virendar Sehwag wield the willow after a considerable gap.