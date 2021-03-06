Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust stops fund collection for the Ram Mandir

Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has stopped the door-to door fund collection for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. This was announced by General Secretary of the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, Champat Rai. but devotees can donate their offerings online by visiting the trust’s website.

Champat Rai also said that the temple will be constructed with in three years. The trust has earlier purchased 7285 square feet land. This plot is adjacent to the 70 acres of land allotted by the court.

The trust plans to expand the premises of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya from 70 acres to 107 acres, which will include the main temple complex in 5-acre area and rest of the 100-acres will be for different facilities like museums, library, Yagyashala and a picture gallery.