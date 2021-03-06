‘Was Harassed’; man linked to SUV near industrialist Ambani’s home leaves letter to CM

Hiren Mansukh, man linked to an SUV filled with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s home wrote a letter days before his death. He has written that he was being harassed by police officials and journalists. The man had also demanded legal action and police protection in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the state’s Home Minister and the Mumbai police chief.

In a major twist, Mansukh, a car parts dealer was found near a creek near Mumbai. He was missing since thursday night, after which a case of accidental death was filed. The case has been transferred to the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the SUV belonged to another man, Sam Muteb. It was Mansukh who did the interiors of the car. Mansukh is a spare car parts businessman who reported the car stolen. He did not return the car to its owner as he was not paid for working on its interiors.

A CCTV video has also emerged of Mansukh walking out of his residential building. In his letter to CM written on March 2, he said how the car was stolen and said that the police were harassing him. After he was found dead, the opposition BJP in the Maharashtra assembly demanded that the case to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).