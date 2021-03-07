1 killed, 40 injured as passenger train derails

One person killed and 40 others were injured as a passenger train derailed in Pakistan. Eight bogies of a passenger train to Lahore was derailed between the Rohri and Sangi stations in southern Sindh province on Sunday. Train services were temporarily suspended due to this in this route.

Eight cars of the 18-car train derailed and six fell into a shallow ditch. The train was going to Lahore from Karachi. The cause of the accident is yet to ascertained. But train accidents are common in Pakistan.

Railway Minister Azam Sawati toldthe accident was being investigated and the government would provide financial compensation to the heirs of deceased woman and all the injured.