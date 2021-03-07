10-year-old boy strangled to death; mother held

Mother who strangled her son to death has been arrested by police. The incident had happened in Faridabad. A YouTube search on his mother’s phone has led police to come up with a conclusion that she was allegedly behind his murder.

“The mother’s statements made police suspicious. When her phone was checked, a YouTube search showed ‘how can murder be done by strangling with a dupatta’. She eventually confessed,” said Sube Singh, the PRO of Faridabad Police.

Police has also claimed that the woman identified as Ranjan Rani, was depressed and mentally disturbed. She has been arrested. As per reports, the incident took place on February 21 in Faridabad’s Bhaisrawali village.