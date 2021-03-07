‘West Bengal will become Kashmir if TMC elected’: Suvendhu Adhikari

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has launched severe criticism against the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Adhikari said that the state will become like Jammu and Kashmir if TMC is elected again. The former TMC leader and minister in West Bengal, Adhikari said this while speaking at a BJP rally in Muchipara, Behala.

“If Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was not there, this country would have been an Islamic country and we would be living in Bangladesh. If they (TMC) came back to power, West Bengal will become Kashmir”, said Adhikari.

Also Read: “Only BJP under PM Modi is doing something to help the poor of India”

West Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases – March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.