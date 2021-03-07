Arab coalition forces destroys explosive laden drones launched by Houthi militants

The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia has on Sunday again intercepted and destroyed explosives laden drones launched by Houthi militants in Yemen targeting Saudi Arabia. The coalition forces had claimed that it had destroyed 10 explosive laden drones launched by the Houthi militants. The Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia has intercepted and destroyed two explosives-laden drones launched by Houthi militants targeting Khamis Mushait and Jazan in Saudi Arabia. The coalition forces had intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden UAV launched by Houthis targeting civilians and civilian objects in Khamis Mushait on Friday morning. The Royal Saudi Air Force intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi militia on Thursday to target civilians and civilian objects in Jazan.

The Saudi led Arab forces has on Wednesday also foiled Houthi militants attack towards the country. In the month of February the Arab forces had destroyed many attacks by the Houthi militants. On the last week, the Arab Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone targeting civilian areas in Khamis Mushait city, southwest of Saudi Arabia. Earlier in February, the Arab coalition foiled multiple attacks launched by the Houthi militants against the Saudi Arabia, including a drone attack on Abha airport .

The Houthi rebels had been targeting Saudi Arabia continuously. The Houthi rebels had been using drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.