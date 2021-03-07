Austria halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after woman’s death

The health authorities of Austria have halted the vaccination with a batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as a safety measure while inspecting the death of a woman and the illness of another after the inoculation, a health agency reported on Sunday. According to the report “The Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) has received two reports in a temporal connection with a vaccination from the same batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the district clinic of Zwettl in Lower Austria province. ”

A 49-year-old woman was died after serious coagulation disorders meanwhile a 35-year-old woman showed a pulmonary embolism , which is an acute lung disease caused by a dislodged blood clot. The later is recovering, it said.

As said by BASG, at the moment, there is no evidence for a causal relationship with the inoculation. As stated by Austrian newspaper Niederoesterreichische Nachrichten as well as broadcaster ORF and the APA news agency, both the women were nurses who worked at the Zwettl clinic.

Blood clotting was not yet reported as a side effect of the vaccine. It was continuing its investigation robustly to completely figure out any possible link, BASG said

“As a safe guard measure, the remaining stocks of the affected vaccine batch are no longer being issued or vaccinated,” it added.

An AstraZeneca spokesman said: “There have been no confirmed serious adverse events associated with the vaccine,” and added that all batches are subjected to strict and meticulous quality controls.

The trials have so far advocates that the vaccine is safe and effective moreover it had been approved for use in well over 50 countries, he said.

AstraZeneca also said it was in contact with Austrian authorities and would fully support the investigation.