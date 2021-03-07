Country announces new travel restrictions, suspends all international flights

All international flights coming to the country has been banned by Mauritius. Mauritius has banned all international flights for a week. The new decision was taken as new coronavirus cases were reported in the country. International flights remain suspended from 17:00 on March 6, 2021 until 12pm. on March 15, 2021.

“The National Covid-19 High Powered Committee met and took the decision to enforce travel restrictions to Mauritius for a period of one week with effect from midnight on March 6, 2021,” said a statement.

During this period, passengers will be able to embark on outbound travel from Mauritius but no passenger will be uplifted for inbound travel. Also, no passenger will be uplifted from Mauritius to Rodrigues. However, passengers will be uplifted for travel from Rodrigues to Mauritius.