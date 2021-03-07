COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 2000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 2100 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 315, Ernakulam 219, Thrissur 213, Malappuram 176, Thiruvananthapuram 175, Kollam 167, Kannur 158, Alappuzha 152, Kottayam 142, Pathanamthitta 115, Kasaragod 97, Palakkad 78, Wayanad 47 and Idukki 46. 51,948 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate is 4.04. A total of 1,18,92,875 samples have been sent for testing so far, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing. There are currently 1,71,616 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,65,922 are under home/institutional quarantine and 5,694 in hospitals. A total of 656 people were admitted to the hospital today.