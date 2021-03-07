Etihad Airways announces important decision

The national air carrier of UAE, Etihad Airways has announced an important decision. The Abu Dhabi based airline has announced that it has extended its COVID-19 global wellness insurance cover until September 30, 2021. The insurance was introduced by Etihad Airways in September last year.

The insurance covers medical expenses and quarantine costs for guests who are diagnosed during their trip.

Passengers who are diagnosed with Covid-19 during their trip won’t have to worry about medical expenses or quarantine costs when they fly with Etihad.

“Extending Etihad’s COVID-19 global wellness insurance reinforces the effectiveness of Etihad Wellness, the airline’s health and hygiene programme – It’s an added benefit automatically provided to all guests – no exceptions,” said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Sales & Cargo, Etihad Airways.