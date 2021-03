Chennai: Former President APJ Abdul Kalam’s elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meera Lebbai Maraikayar has passed away. He was 104 years old and was being treated for congenital heart disease.

Maraikayar had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time. He breathed his last around 7.30 pm. The body has been kept for the public to pay homage. Final rites will be performed on Monday. He is survived by a son and two daughters. His wife had predeceased him.