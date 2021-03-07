Gulf country bans written examinations

A gulf country has decided to conduct only online examination for students. Kuwait has decided to ban written examinations for students. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation.

As per the new announcement, all exams for Kuwait university students will be held online. The decision will be enforced starting Sunday March 7 for a duration of one month. This was announced by Dr. Hamad Al Matar, chairman of educational committee.

Although all classes were conducted online since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, some colleges at Kuwait University were conducting in person exams based on the choice of the respective professor. As per the new announcement, any professor that violates the new order will face penalties by the educational committee.