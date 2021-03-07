Hockey: India hold Great Britain to draw

In hockey, the Indian men’s team had hold Great Britain to a 1-1 draw in the European Hockey series at Antwerp in Belgium . This was the third game of the four-match series.

For India, Simranjeet Singh scored the goal. For Great Britain, Alan Forsyth scored in the 2nd quarter. Simranjeet’s late equaliser in the 57th minute ensured India remained unbeaten on the tour.

The Indian team played out a 1-1 draw against Germany in the second game. Earlier, the World Number four India crushed Germany 6-1 in the first match. The next match of the series between India and Great Britain will be played tomorrow.