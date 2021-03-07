Union Minister Giriraj Singh slammed at the incompetent officials in his constituency. He also advised people to hit them with bamboo sticks if they don’t listen to their grievances.

Minister was addressing a function organised by an agriculture institute in Khodawandpur. He said that he is frequently getting complaints from commons that officials concerned are not listening to their needs and grievances.

“I say to them, why do you come to me for such small things. MPs, MLAs, village mukhiyas, DMs, SDMs, BDOs… these are all under obligation to serve the people. If they do not listen to you, pick up a bamboo stick with both hands and give a crushing blow on their head” he said. Meanwhile a BJP leader from Bihar told to take his statement figuratively and not literally.

Singh had earlier attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that due to repeated defeat in the elections ‘Sahabzaade’ and his confidantes have become mentally ill. He attacked Rahul after when the Congress leader said that there is no dedicated ministry to deal with the issues of fishermen.