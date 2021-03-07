Inferior on skin complexion; boy jumps off 15th floor apartment

A schoolboy battling depression due to his skin complexion, jumped off the 15th-floor apartment and died in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The local Sector 49 police station was informed about the incident which took place in a high-rise building in Sector 78.

“His parents informed the police that their son had been battling depression due to his physical features and skin complexion. He had talked to them about his complexity because of his looks in the past also,” Sector 49 Station House Officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar told.

The parents of the 17-year-old boy are living separately. His father who works in a multinational company (MNC), stays in Noida while his mother lives in Gurgaon. After the incident, the body was sent for post mortem. No complaint was filed by parents. Many experts came up saying that depression is treatable and suicide preventive.

“Teenagers and people in their early 20s could suffer from ‘body dysmorphic disorder’, a mental health condition in which one cannot stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in their appearance. Such health conditions are very much treatable and preventable if first observers, like parents, recognise the behavioural changes in their kids and talk to them in order to not let the kids doubt their self-esteem” Dr Kunal Kumar, Head of Department Psychiatry in Sharda University and Medical College, said.