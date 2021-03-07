Lit up in pink; Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus celebrates womanhood

People say pink is for babies. But the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai is lit up in pink and this pink stands for strength. Amid pandemic, the terminus is all set to celebrate another International Women’s Day. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared images of the station on his Twitter handle.”Celebrating Womanhood: The iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus lit up in pink ahead of International Women’s Day in Mumbai, Maharashtra” the tweet read.

Every year we celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8. The day is to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide. The day is also a remider for accelerating gender parity. The theme for International Women’s Day 2021 is ‘Choose To Challenge’.

International Women’s Day (IWD) has been observed since the early 1900’s. International Women’s Day was celebrated for the first time by the United Nations in the year 1975.

The General Assembly adopted a resolution announcing a United Nations Day for Women’s Rights and International Peace to be observed on any day of the year by Member States in December 1977. This was in accordance with their historical and national traditions.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said in an order that women visitors from both inside and outside the country will be allowed free entry to all centrally protected monuments on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day.