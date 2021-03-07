Low intensity earthquake hits

A low intensity earthquake has hit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The earthquake measuring 2.9 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir at 4.40 a.m. There is no no report of any casualty or damage to property was reported.

Another earthquake has hit Ladakh at 9.57 am on Sunday. The low intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Ladakh.

” Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 07-03-2021, 09:57:00 IST, Lat:34.04 & Long”79.37, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh”, NCS tweeted.

Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 0440 hours near Doda, Jammu and Kashmir today: National Center for Seismology — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people in J&K living on two sides of the line of control (LoC).