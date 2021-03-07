‘ My friends are poor. I work for my friends and will continue to do so’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has came down heavily against Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal. Prime Minister also launched severe criticism against Congress and left parties. Prime Minister claimed that his friends are poor people in the country and he will continue working for them.

“My opponents say that I work for my friends. Who we grow up with are our best friends. I grew up in poverty hence I understand the plight of poor people living in every corner of India. I work for my friends and will continue to do so”, said PM addressing the massive rally in the Kolkata Brigade Ground.

“The dream of ‘sonar bangla’ will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal’s development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal’s culture and to bring change,” he said

#WATCH | Your (Mamata Banerjee's) scooty took a turn towards Nandigram instead of going to Bhawanipore. Didi, I wish everyone well and don't want anyone hurt. But what can I do if the scooty is destined to fall in Nandigram?: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/OycJdytWNk — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

“The next 25 years are very important for the development of Bengal. The development here in the next 5 years will lay the foundation for State’s development in the next 25 years,” he added.

“In this Assembly elections, there are TMC, Left and Congress, and their anti-Bengal attitude on a side. On the other side, there are people of Bengal. Bengal wants ‘shanti’, ‘sonar Bangla’, ‘pragatisheel Bangla’. This Brigade Parade Ground has been witness to many great leaders and also witnessed those who have disrupted West Bengal’s progress. People of Bengal never left their hopes for change,” PM said.