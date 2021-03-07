Myanmar police officers and family members who sought refuge in India asked to return

NEW DELHI- Officials in Myanmar have requested India to return several police officers who sought refuge to avoid taking diktats from a military establishment that seized power in the Southeast Asian country last month through an undemocratic military coup.

Around 30 Myanmar police and their relatives crossed the border and sought refuge in recent days, as the military’s iron-hand crushing of protesters has turned severely brutal.Many have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup.Indian officials have received a letter from Myanmar counterparts requesting the return of eight police “in order to uphold friendly relations.” Deputy Commissioner Maria C.T. Zuali said on Saturday that she was “waiting for the direction” from Ministry for Home Affairs in New Delhi,India.

In an official letter, Myanmar authorities wrote that they had information on eight police personnel who had crossed the borders and sought refuge in India. The letter listed the details for four police, aged between 22 and 25 years, including a lady officer.“ In order to uphold friendly relations between the two neighbour countries, you are kindly requested to detain 8 Myanmar police personnel who had arrived to Indian territories and hand-over to Myanmar,” the letter stated. India’s federal home ministry is yet to respond officially to the matter.