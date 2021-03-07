“Only BJP under PM Modi is doing something to help the poor of India”: Actor Mithun Chakraborty

National award winning Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty has said that only BJP is doing something to help the poor of India. The Bengali actor said this after joining BJP in West Bengal. Mithun Chakraborty joined BJP on Sunday at a massive rally at the Kolkata Brigade Parade Ground attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Prime Minister of the world’s biggest democracy. And I will share the stage with him. I had never dreamt of being a part of such a huge rally. I wished to work for the poorer sections of our society, and that wish will now be fulfilled”, said Mithun Chakraborty .

Mithun Chakraborty was nominated as Rajya Sabha member by Trinamool Congress in 2014. In 2016 he had resigned from the post.

West Bengal is set to go to polls in 8 phases – March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.