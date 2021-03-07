Police rescues 3-year-old girl kidnapped by aunt to marry boyfriend

Police has rescued a 3-year-old girl kidnapped by her own aunt. The woman kidnapped the girl to marry her boyfriend. The Uttar Pradesh police has rescued the girl kidnapped from Jalandhar in Punjab. Police also has arrested girl’s aunt and her boyfriend.

As per police, the accused Nishu Dwivedi (20) has abducted her niece from Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and went to her boyfriend Navdeep Singh alias Ginni (25) who was living in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The accused on on interrogation revelaed that she eloped from her house to marry her boy friend. And she kidnapped the girl so that both she and her boyfriend could stay in a hotel as husband and wife without inviting any attention.