State government imposes partial lockdown in this city

Maharashtra state government has decided to impose partial lockdown in Aurangabad city in the state to contain the spread of coronavirus. The decision was taken as the number of coronavirus has surged in the city. Partial lockdown will come to effect from March 11 and full lockdown on weekends.

“Night restrictions (9 pm- 6 am) to be imposed in Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) amid rising #COVID19 cases from March 11 to April 4. Full lockdown on weekends. During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed,” said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde.

Aurangabad city is currently under partial lockdown. The authorities have also imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am.