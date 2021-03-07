‘We don’t take the rumours seriously’ Anupama Parameswaran’s family on rumours with Bumrah

Since the Premam actress Anupama Parameswaran shared a news that she is travelling to Dwaraka, social media began to cook up stories between her and the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Meanwhile Bumrah took a break from the fourth test against England which is going on in Ahmedabad and sparked off rumours that he is getting married to Anupama.

Recently Anupama’s family reacted to the rumours. The family has denied the news. They further said that the actress may have to go to different cities as part of her profession. The family also revealed that Anupama is in Gujarat for her shoot and that there is no truth to the rumours. They added that they are not taking the rumours seriously.

Actress is currently working in Atharvaa’s Thali Pogathey, directed by Kannan. Amitash Pradhan, Kaali Venkat, Jagan, Vidyullekha Raman, Naren play important roles in the film.