‘A day will come when the country will be named after Narendra Modi’: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had took a dig at Prime Minister by saying that one day India will be named after him. She accused that Narendra Modi is a self-absorbed leader who renames stadiums after himself and has his photographs printed on coronavirus vaccination certificates.

“The Prime Minister has named a stadium after him. He has put his photographs on COVID-19 vaccination certificates. He is making ISRO send his picture to space. A day will come when the country will be named after him,” Mamata Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Kolkata for International Women’s Day.

“BJP leaders will come to Bengal only during elections and spread canards and lies. He is lecturing us on women’s safety. What is the situation of women in BJP-ruled states? What is the situation in Modi’s favourite Gujarat?” she said.

The assembly elections will be held in eight phases in the state from March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.