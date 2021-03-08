Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’

Authorities in Abu Dhabi has released the updated ‘Green List’. The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has issued the updated list of ‘Green List’ destinations. The ‘Green List’ is a list of countries, regions and territories.

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi. The passengers coming from these regions will only have to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport. The list includes 13 countries.

> Australia

> Bhutan

> Brunei

> China

> Greenland

> Hong Kong (SAR)

> Iceland

> Kazakhstan

> Mauritius

> Morocco

> New Zealand

> Saudi Arabia

> Singapore