‘Attempts made to pit leaders of one party against the other’ says Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference chairperson Farooq Abdullah alleged that attempts are being made to pit leaders of one party against the other ahead of election. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for spreading lies to bag votes.

Abdullah said that he was called by one person impersonating as the Jharkhand chief minister. The person asked him to work for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and get paid for that. Later he was informed that Janata Dal (Secular) president and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda had got the same call.

“A few days ago I got a fake call where a person impersonating as Jharkhand CM asked me to work for Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata and get Rs 50 lakhs. I called JMM MP who told me Deve Gowda ji got the same call. They’ll use any means to pit us against one another,” Abdullah said.