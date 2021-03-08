COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases see a fall today

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 1412 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Kozhikode 245, Kollam 141, Thiruvananthapuram 139, Ernakulam 138, Malappuram 132, Idukki 104, Thrissur 90, Kannur 82, Kottayam 80, Alappuzha 79, Palakkad 55, Kasaragod 48, Pathanamthitta 48 and Wayanad 31. During the last 24 hours, 39,046 samples were tested. The test positivity rate is 3.62. A total of 1,19,31,921 samples have so far been sent for testing, including Routine Sample, Sentinel Sample, CBNAT, Truant, POCT PCR, RT, LAMP, and antigen testing.

Today, 37 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 1252 people were infected through contact. Contact sources for 117 are not clear. There are currently 1,68,505 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 1,62,993 are under home / institutional quarantine and 5,512 are under hospital surveillance. A total of 616 people were admitted to the hospital today.