Covid-19 Update: New stricter restrictions announced in UAE

New strict restrictions were imposed in Abu Dhabi for preventing the spread of coronavirus infection. The the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi has announced the new restrictions. The new rules came into effect from March 8.

As per the new guidelines, all people attending business and entertainment events in Abu Dhabi will have to take Covid-19 PCR tests 48 hours before attending. Also, all staff at the venue and organizers must also undergo Covid-19 testing on a weekly basis.

The DCT has also capped the maximum capacity allowed at different kind of events. The capacity at private beaches and swimming pools has been set at 60 per cent. Capacity at business events is 50 per cent. Entertainment events capacity capped at 30 per cent.

The circular is for all tourism and hotel establishments and event organisers. The new Covid-19 guidelines cover trade exhibitions, conferences, workshops, seminars, live music performances, stage shows, festivals, beach events, festive markets and other such gatherings.