Devdutt Padikkal became the first Indian to score 4 consecutive List A centuries… Read more!!!

Devdutt Padikkal becomes the first Indian to score 4 consecutive List A centuries in Vijay Hazare Trophy. Devdutt set the record when he scored a century in the quarter-final match against Kerala in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Devdutt is the highest run scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Devdutt was dismissed for 101 against Kerala today.

His scores in the tournament were 52, 97, 126, 145 and 101. In today’s match, Karnataka defeated Kerala by 80 runs to enter the semis. R Samarth (192) and Devdutt Padikkal (101) were the top scorers for Karnataka as they lost the toss and opted to bat. When Kerala lost wickets from the start, Valsal Govind and Mohammad Azharuddin struggled but to no avail. Azharuddin was dismissed for 52 and Govind for 92.

Karnataka’s Ronit More took five wickets while Kerala were all out for 258 in 43.4 overs. Krishnappa Gautam finished the Kerala innings by dismissing Jalaj Saxena for 24.