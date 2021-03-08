Dulquer with ‘Puzhu’; Parvathy and Mammootty in lead roles

Hey!! Good news for all film lovers on this Women’s day. Malayalam superstar Mammootty has announced his next project titled Puzhu in which he will be sharing the screen space with supertalented Parvathy Thiruvothu. Another surprise Puzhu brings is that it will be bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films. This will be the actor’s production company’s first professional collaboration with his father Mammootty.

“Women’s day wishes with smiling eyes Here is our next project – Puzhu (sic),” tweeted the star, while announcing the new project. As it is announced on International Women’s Day, the film is expected to have a women-centric storyline.

Puzhu is the directorial debut of Ratheena, who was an executive producer on the film Uyare. The film is written by Harshad and the screenwriter duo Suhas-Sharfu. Cinematographer Theni Eswar, music composer Jakes Bejoy (Ranam), and editor Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu) are a part of the project.

It is to be noted that Parvathy and Mammootty were in a deep debate on onscreen sexism in Malayalam cinema Kasaba. After the heated debate, Parvathy was subjected to a lot of social media abuse for criticising Mammootty’s character in the 2017 film.

However, Puzhu is expected to hit the floors soon.