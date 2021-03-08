E-pass made mandatory for domestic and international travellers entering Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu has made auto e-pass compulsory for all domestic and international travellers entering the state. The travellers from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry are exempted from this order. The order was issued by the Health and Family Welfare department of the state as there is an increase in Covid-19 cases in many parts of the country.

E-pass allows the government to trace the travellers or their contacts if the travellers become Covid-19 positive during their stay in Tamil Nadu.

Transit passengers from UK, South Africa, and Brazil, whose final destination is in Tamil Nadu, should give samples at airports in the state even if they have tested negative for covid-19 in other airports in the country. Follow-up action will be taken care of by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine based on the test results.

567 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 8.55 lakhs.