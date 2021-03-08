Fire breaks out in a multi-storeyed building

A fire broke out in a multi-storeyed building in Kolkata. The fire broke out on the 12th floor of a multi-storeyed building in Strand Road area in Kolkata on Monday evening at 6.10 pm. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire fighting is going on. The Fire and rescue personnel had evacuated most of the floors of the building.

Also Read: 6 killed, 3 injured as wall of school collapses

No immediate casualties or injuries were reported. The building occupies many railway offices. Traffic on the Strand Road was stopped to speed up the process of dousing the fire.