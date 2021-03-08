Google doodle with ‘firsts’; best tribute to Sheroes

Whenever there is something special about the day, we never fail to take a look at the google doodle. And on this day, google has come up with the ‘Firsts’ in history to pay tribute to the Sheroes.

The video doodle depicts the hands of women who were the first doctors, scientists, astronauts, artists, engineers, politicians, videographers etc. The animated doodle focuses on hands that nailed the day.

“Today’s annual International Women’s Day Doodle takes a journey through a series of firsts in women’s history—highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art, and so much more,” reads the description of the Doodle in the Google Doodle page. The description further added that the video Doodle pays homage to these sheroes by depicting the hands that have opened the doors for generations of women.

“Suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more—today’s Doodle celebrates the women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy. These firsts stand on the shoulders of countless others—women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today’s doors to be finally opened and glass ceilings broken” the explanation further reads.