Helicopter crash; French billionaire Olivier Dassault killed

French billionaire Olivier Dassault killed in a helicopter crash. President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to the 69-year old conservative politician. Dassault, the eldest son of late French billionaire industrialist Serge Dassault, whose namesake Dassault Aviation, builds the Rafale warplanes and owns Le Figaro newspaper.

“Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, lawmaker, local elected official, reserve commander in the air force: during his life, he never ceased to serve our country, to value its assets. His sudden death is a great loss. Thoughts on his family and loved ones,” Macron tweeted. The private helicopter crashed on Sunday afternoon in Normandy. The pilot was also killed in the crash.

“Great sadness at the news of the sudden passing of Olivier Dassault,” said Valerie Pecresse, a conservative politician who is president of the Paris region.