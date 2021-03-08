Massive Maple car rally; Indian Diaspora expresses gratitude in Canada

To express the immense gratitude, the Indian diaspora in Canada organised a massive ‘Tiranga and Maple car rally’. The rally also focused on the growing ties of Canada and India. This has happened for the first time in 70 years that the people of some other nation expressed gratitude towards India in such a unique manner.

Hundreds of cars participated at the rally in Brampton, following all traffic rules and Covid-19 guidelines.

Naresh Chavda from Canada said that the Covid-19 pandemic has taken millions of lives around the globe. He added that in such crisis, the way India and Canada stood for each other is an inspiration to other countries as well. India have sent vaccines to Canada and have assured further help.

“We thank India for practicing the ancient Vedic value of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which means ‘the world is one family’. Supplying vaccines to Canada reaffirms this value and the friendship shared by the two great democracies. We also recognize India’s efforts of meeting a global demand by sharing its vaccine supply with over 40 countries from around the world,” the organizers said in a statement.aple