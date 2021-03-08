Parking permits valid for up to a year launched in UAE

Parking permits valid for one year has launched in UAE. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has launched limited-term parking permits for one, three, six and 12 months. Customers, individuals and companies can use these permits to park their vehicles in standard surface public parking spaces marked with black and blue paint in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The fees are Dh391 for a month; Dh1,174 for three; Dh2,348 for six; and Dh4,695 for the entire year. Drivers can apply for these permits online through: www.itc.gov.ae – E-services section. They must submit their Emirates ID and vehicle registration card.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi updates ‘Green List’

Parking permits replaces the daily parking ticket for standard parking which costs Dh2 per hour and Dh15 for a whole day.