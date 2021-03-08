Partial lockdown likely in Mumbai if Covid spread does not decrease within 10 days….

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government is planning to set up a partial lockdown in Mumbai to curb the spread of Covid. The government is moving to tighten controls as the number of new Covid cases in the city continues to rise.

Minister Aslam Sheikh told a national media that a partial lockdown could be imposed if the Covid cases in Mumbai could not be brought under control within eight to 10 days. It is reported that the issue was discussed at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who expressed concern over the spread of the disease.

Aslam Sheikh said the government would first try to control the spread of the disease by imposing fines on those who do not wear masks and those who gather in halls and pumps. Other options include stricter quarantine, increased covid testing, and speeding up vaccination. However, he added that a partial lockdown would be imposed if the number of new cases in the city increased.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Monday that it had no plans to impose further restrictions on the city. On Sunday, Covid was confirmed for 11,141 people in Maharashtra. Of these, 1361 people are from Mumbai. This is the highest daily number reported in the city in the last 131 days. It is feared that the number of patients being treated could cross two lakh by April if the spread of the disease continues. The central team will soon visit Maharashtra to look into the growing number of cases.