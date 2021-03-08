Southampton to host ICC World Test Championship: Ganguly

Southampton will host the final between India and New Zealand at the ICC World Test Championship, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has said. The previously announced World Cup will take place in Southampton on June 18. But this time the World Test Championship was a bit difficult due to the Covid epidemic. India is expected to beat New Zealand in the final of the Test Championship.

“I’m looking forward to attending the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in Southampton,” Ganguly was quoted as saying. “Yeah, it is in Southampton. It was decided a long time ago. Due to COVID and they [in Southampton] have the hotel absolutely close. When England resumed play after COVID, they had a lot of matches in Southampton due to the same reason,” the BCCI president added.