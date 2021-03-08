Syrian President Bashar Assad and wife test positive for Covid-19

President of Syria, Bashar Assad and his wife were tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. This was confirmed by the President’s office. The President’s office informed that both of them have only mild symptoms.

Bashar Assad and his wife did RT-PCR test after having mild symptoms. They will be return to their daily work after spending between two to three weeks in isolation in their home.

Syria has recorded nearly 16,000 virus cases in government-held parts of the country as well as 1,063 deaths, but the numbers are believed to be much higher with limited amounts of PCR tests being done.