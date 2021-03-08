‘Who will win Kerala?’: Times Now- C-Voter pre-poll survey results released

The opinion polls conducted by Times Now News and C-Voter has been released on Monday. The survey claimed that the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) lead by CPM will continue its rule in Kerala.

LDF may win 82 of the total 140 seats in the upcoming Assembly Elections in Kerala. The United Democratic Front (UDF) lead by Congress may get 56 seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get 1 seat.

The projected range of seats by the survey claims that LDF may get 78-86 seats. For UDF, the projections are from 52-60 seats, the BJP from 0-2, and Others 0-2.

LDF will get a vote share of 42.9% lower from what it got in 2016. In 2016 LDF got 43.5%. UDF’s vote share will also decrease from 38.8% in 2016 to 37.6% in 2021.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the most popular leader in the state, as per the survey. 42.34% of people are very much satisfied with the CM’s performance. Vijayan tops in the most favoured CM race too. 36.36% are very much satisfied and 39.66% are satisfied to some extent with the state government’s performance.