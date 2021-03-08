Woman Congress MLA rides a horse to Jharkhand Assembly on Women’s Day. See viral pics

Congress MLA Amba Prasad, known for her outstanding works on the occasion of International Women’s Day, has received a unique gift. Retired Colonel Ravi Rathore, who has been awarded the Arjuna Award, has gifted the horse to MLA Amba Prasad. She reached the assembly riding on the same horse. The MLA’s horse was not allowed inside, so Amba Prasad was stopped outside. “This horse has been gifted to me by Colonel (retired) Ravi Rathore on the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay,” she said.

Congress MLA Amba Prasad from Barkagaon in Jharkhand is credited with handling her father’s political legacy well. His father Yogendra Sao, mother Nirmala Devi, and brother are currently facing a case regarding the Shroud Satyagraha. A lawyer by profession, Amba was a lawyer in Ranchi High Court and she studied LLB from Ranchi University itself.