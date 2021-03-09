Actor Ranbir Kapoor tests COVID positive; ‘Recovering well’ says mother

Neetu Kapoor confirmed in an Instagram post that her son and the Bollywood Actor Ranbir Kapoor has COVID-19 virus. The 38-year-old actor is on medication.

Neetu wrote that he is recovering well and quarantining at home. “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions” Neetu Kapoor wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile media reported that Ranbir had contracted the virus. It was in the last year that Neetu Kapoor recovered from COVID-19. “Earlier this week, I tested positive for COVID-19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe, wear a mask and keep safe distance. Take care,” Neetu Kapoor wrote in a post announcing that she had the virus. Days later, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed that Neetu Kapoor tested negative.