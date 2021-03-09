Al-Badre chief killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir

The security forces had gunned down a top terrorist leader in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces had neutralised Al-Badre chief Ganie Khwaja in an encounter in Baramulla. The security forces had also recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

“Sopore police killed Al-Badre Chief Ganie Khwaja in an encounter just now. A big success,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said Tuesday evening.

The security forces had carried out a search operation in the area after getting a specific input about the presence of militants in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after terrorists opened fire on the security forces.