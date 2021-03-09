DH Latest NewsEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for coronavirus infection

Mar 9, 2021, 03:58 pm IST

National award winning Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was tested positive for coronavirus infection. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was tested positive during the shooting of his new film ‘ Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Mumbai.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was shooting Alia Bhatt  film  in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Alia Bhatt and other crew members had gone self isolation after this. The shooting of movie has  been put on hold.

Also Read: 2373 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE 

As soon as he tested positive, Bhansali reportedly got his mother tested who has tested negative but has isolated herself. Earlier, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was tested Covid-19 positive.

 

 

Tags
Mar 9, 2021, 03:58 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button