Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for coronavirus infection

National award winning Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was tested positive for coronavirus infection. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was tested positive during the shooting of his new film ‘ Gangubai Kathiawadi’ in Mumbai.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was shooting Alia Bhatt film in Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actress Alia Bhatt and other crew members had gone self isolation after this. The shooting of movie has been put on hold.

Also Read: 2373 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

As soon as he tested positive, Bhansali reportedly got his mother tested who has tested negative but has isolated herself. Earlier, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was tested Covid-19 positive.